NWO: Italy is “invaded by American LGBT agenda”

An Italian conservative commentator is completely appalled about the invasion of satan’s LGBT agenda that has already invaded American schools and is now making the rounds in Italy.



Satan will stop at nothing, prior to Christ’s return, to confuse the influential minds of schoolchildren being taught this satanic LGBT agenda.



We need to return to our biblical roots to maintain Christian family values.



