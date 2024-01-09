Biden administration has done ‘absolutely nothing’ about US’ border crisis

Sky News host Liz Storer says the Biden administration has done “absolutely nothing” about the United States’ border crisis.
US-Mexico border crossings reached a record monthly high in December 2023.
More than 220,000 migrants were found along the border by authorities, making it the highest monthly recorded total since 2000.
“But before on this show we’ve shown footage of the border guards cutting the wire to let the people through and that was on the command of you-know-who back in the Capitol,” she told Sky News host James Macpherson.
“This is what I like to call invasion by design.”
