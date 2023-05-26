💥Victoria Nuland said - Ukraine's counteroffensive has been in preparation for about five months, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

💥Ukraine's counteroffensive has been in preparation for about five months, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said.

"Ukraine will both win and succeed. That's what we're working on in Washington right now. As you plan a counteroffensive, which we have been working on together for four or five months, we are beginning to discuss with the Ukrainian authorities, with our friends in Kiev, with civilians and the military the future of Ukraine," she said.

The Undersecretary of State added that the US is now helping Ukraine to build security and military strength in a way that will be enough of a deterrent for Russia so that it will not be able to start another war in the future.💥