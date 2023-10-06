Col. John Mills: As Next Spkr, Rep. Jim Jordan Could Really Start Making Things Happen’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RealAmericasVoice | John Fredericks
Col. John Mills: Rep. Jim Jordan Could Be the Next Speaker to ‘Really Start Making Things Happen’
Col. John Mills talks with @jfradioshow about the top contenders for House Speaker.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #OutsideTheBeltway here: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/show/outside-the-beltway/