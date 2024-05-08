The War Against You





May 7, 2024





Trump Allegedly Has Secret Plans to Federalize the Federal Reserve. Crossroads 5-7-2024

Yeah. Why do I have little faith that anything will ever really come of such empty Big Talk? Of Coarse it is obvious that it would be Stupid to Make any Radical Intentions before even being Elected into Office. But Trump HAS NEVER EVEN NAMED WHO OUR TRUE ENEMIES ARE. I Have Little Faith that he ever will. Let Alone Actually Shut Them Down.

May 7, 2024

Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP

The Federal Reserve has STOLEN 98% of the Value/Worth of the US Dollar.

It is a Hostile Foreign Occupation of our Financial/Currency System. This Stolen Money has been used to Attack our Nation and Every Citizen. It has Funded the Entire Globalist NWO Agenda.

SIMPLY JUST REPLACING AN ANTI-AMERICAN JEWISH ROTHSCHILD LOYALIST WITH ANOTHER TRUMP APPOINTED JEWISH BUREAUCRAT IS NOT GOING TO CHANGE A DAMN THING

Nor would I even Trust our Own Government to have that same Power.

THE ENTIRE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM IS AN ABOMINATION

A CRIMINAL OPERATION, AND PART OF THE INTERNATIONAL BANKING CARTEL

Mirrored From:

https://www.youtube.com/@CrossroadswithJOSHUAPHILIPP





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pe7nJCisLYt6/