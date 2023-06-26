What God Does With the Sins of His People-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 25 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Note the Difference Between Condemnation and Conviction. God Forgives Sins; Forgets Them; Removes Them as Far as East from West; Casts Them Behind Him; Blots Them Out; Cast Them into the Depths of the Sea; Pardons All; Puts in a Place Where They Cannot Be Found. Seven Steps from Sin to Blessing. Exchanging Hopelessness and Fatalism for Jesus' Solution: Sins Paid For, Made a New Creature