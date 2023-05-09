BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
War on Farmers to Transfer Land to 'Elites': James Patrick
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
1722 views • 05/09/2023

The war on farmers being seen in the Netherlands and beyond under the pretext of "nitrogen" and "climate change" is actually a war on the food supply, freedom, and humanity itself, as land is handed over to organizations controlled by global elites, explained Nitrogen 2000 documentary maker James Patrick. The film producer, who earlier created the wildly successful Planet Lockdown, pointed out that about one third of Dutch cow production and land mass was being expropriated. The goal is to corporatize all food production and strip much of the world's land from people. That is why cows and cattle are prime targets, he said. 


BigPicture.watch


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
climate changefarmersnitrogen
