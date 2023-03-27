Will You Finish Your Course?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a course that you and I must take; many people are unaware of this and many think they can start the course and because they start, they will then be guaranteed a reward.
2 Timothy 4:7
King James Version Bible
7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Ezekiel 18:21-24 King James Version Bible