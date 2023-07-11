BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Woman permanently disabled by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
9841 followers
491 views • 07/11/2023

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1605330337977991168

"Rachel Gierth has been sick well over a year. Her family is looking for answers to try to help her. They plan to take her to the Mayo Clinic in January, just the trip there will be a costly expense. Rachel is very stressed about all of the expense and stress on her parents. Cindy and Roy are both very hardworking members of our community. I sincerely hope we can come together and help them. No matter if you can help financially or not please pray for the family.
Rachel's story: This long journey that I am still going through all started back in September 2021 after I took my second COVID vaccine. It started with numbness and shaking in my lower limbs. Gradually increasing up my body. This made it to where I was wheelchair bound, couldn’t walk, stand, drive, or work. Doctors said I had Guillian-Barre Syndrome. It took me from September of 2021 until June 2022 for me to be able to walk again. This took a big toll on me mentally. When I reached the end of the tunnel and was finally able to do almost everything again I was so excited. The second round of this happened this past September causing me to be back in my wheelchair unable to walk, stand, work, or drive. I have been to many doctors and neurologists around here and they have no idea what is going on or why I had such a huge relapse. They now are not sure it is Guillian-Barre. With that being said I will be going to the Mayo Clinic in January."
https://www.gofundme.com/f/rachel-gierth-from-arkadelphia-ar

Mirrored - bootcamp

vaccinecovidrachel gierth
