Woman permanently disabled by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1605330337977991168
"Rachel
Gierth has been sick well over a year. Her family is looking for
answers to try to help her. They plan to take her to the Mayo Clinic in
January, just the trip there will be a costly expense. Rachel is very
stressed about all of the expense and stress on her parents. Cindy and
Roy are both very hardworking members of our community. I sincerely hope
we can come together and help them. No matter if you can help
financially or not please pray for the family.
Rachel's story: This long journey that I am still going through all started back in September 2021 after I took my second COVID vaccine. It started with numbness and shaking in my lower limbs. Gradually increasing up my body. This made it to where I was wheelchair bound, couldn’t walk, stand, drive, or work. Doctors said I had Guillian-Barre Syndrome. It took me from September of 2021 until June 2022 for me to be able to walk again. This took a big toll on me mentally. When I reached the end of the tunnel and was finally able to do almost everything again I was so excited. The second round of this happened this past September causing me to be back in my wheelchair unable to walk, stand, work, or drive. I have been to many doctors and neurologists around here and they have no idea what is going on or why I had such a huge relapse. They now are not sure it is Guillian-Barre. With that being said I will be going to the Mayo Clinic in January."
https://www.gofundme.com/f/rachel-gierth-from-arkadelphia-ar
Mirrored - bootcamp