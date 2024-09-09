Substantial Evidence Shows Demolition Caused Building 7 Collapse on 9/11 - David Chandler

On September 11, 2001, the world stood still as The Twin Towers collapsed in New York City after being hit by hijacked passenger planes. But the truth behind the attacks may not be as black and white as people think. David Chandler is a retired high school teacher and a physics and math college professor, who has closely studied the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the physics surrounding the horrific event that resulted in so much tragic loss of life. Did the planes cause the buildings to collapse? Or was it something else? Is it even possible that the towers could go into rapid free fall from the impact of the planes alone…or is there more to the story? David shares his observations and the scientific evidence regarding how The Twin Towers and Building 7 were destroyed through his jaw-dropping research.









TAKEAWAYS





At least one of the towers came down in total free fall - which seems strange given the construction of the building





You can’t have free fall unless the support for the object was completely destroyed





Building 7 is a large structure near the twin towers that was demolished on 9/11 after officials ordered for its destruction





Dust from the aftermath of the attacks was analyzed and allegedly contained chips of nano thermite, which is often used in demolition









