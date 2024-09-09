Substantial Evidence Shows Demolition Caused Building 7 Collapse on 9/11 - David Chandler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On September 11, 2001, the world stood still as The Twin Towers collapsed in New York City after being hit by hijacked passenger planes. But the truth behind the attacks may not be as black and white as people think. David Chandler is a retired high school teacher and a physics and math college professor, who has closely studied the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the physics surrounding the horrific event that resulted in so much tragic loss of life. Did the planes cause the buildings to collapse? Or was it something else? Is it even possible that the towers could go into rapid free fall from the impact of the planes alone…or is there more to the story? David shares his observations and the scientific evidence regarding how The Twin Towers and Building 7 were destroyed through his jaw-dropping research.
TAKEAWAYS
At least one of the towers came down in total free fall - which seems strange given the construction of the building
You can’t have free fall unless the support for the object was completely destroyed
Building 7 is a large structure near the twin towers that was demolished on 9/11 after officials ordered for its destruction
Dust from the aftermath of the attacks was analyzed and allegedly contained chips of nano thermite, which is often used in demolition
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
World Trade Center Building 7 video: https://bit.ly/3Awp64A
Toronto Hearings: https://911speakout.org/toronto-hearings/
🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID CHANDLER
Website: https://911speakout.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR 9/11 JUSTICE
Website: https://ic911.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ic911justice/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/