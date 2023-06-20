BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Uppercut in a Street Fight
Code Red Defense
Code Red Defense
175 views • 06/20/2023

Learn self defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this clip, we explain how to uppercut in a street fight.

Uppercuts are a big part of boxing and fighting in general. When you’re facing an opponent that is looking to hurt you, it’s good to have an arsenal of striking options to fight back.

You should most definitely take some time to learn how to throw a proper uppercut. It’s a sneaky strike that can give you an unfair advantage in a fight.

Read more on uppercuts here:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-uppercut-in-a-street-fight/

Defeat a larger attacker:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defeat-a-larger-attacker/

Striking fundamentals:

https://www.codereddefense.com/striking-fundamentals/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com

Keywords
self defenseself defense tipsself defense techniqueshow to uppercut in a street fightuppercut in a street fightuppercut for a street fightuppercut self defenseself defense fighting tipsbest fighting punches
