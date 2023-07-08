Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 7





▪️In the Starobil's'k direction, the enemy made a number of attempts to attack Russian positions.





In the Svatove sector, the AFU attacks were repulsed near Karmazynivka, Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka.





▪️To the south, the AFU attempted to counterattack in the area of the Tors'ke salient and the Serebryansʹkyy forestry.





Nevertheless, Russian units hold their defensive lines in this section of the front.





▪️North of Bakhmut, the AFU command also took a tactical pause to redeploy reinforcements to the combat zone.





Russian troops are strengthening their defenses in previously liberated territories, preparing to repel new attacks by the AFU.





▪️To the south, fierce fighting continues for tactical heights and strongholds near Klishchiivka.





Russian forces launched a series of counterattacks to improve positions around the settlement.





▪️Near Horlivka, the AFU attempted to attack Russian positions near the Mayorsʹka station.





The AFU was unsuccessful and retreated after losing several armored vehicles.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the AFU command continues to send troops to storm the Russian defenses in the villages of Zhereb'yanky and Robotyne.





However, even at the cost of significant losses, the AFU fails to expand its zone of control in the area of these settlements.





▪️In the Kherson direction, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups landed near the village of Krynky and near the Antonovsky bridge.





Russian units are attempting to destroy the AFU landing force.