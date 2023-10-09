ISRAEL AT WAR: HAMAS ATTACK VIDEOS & ISRAELI RESPONSE! 🇮🇱 🚨 🚀

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸



Presently there have been about 5,000 rockets fired at Israel in addition to Hamas attacking citizens in the streets of Residential neighborhoods.



700+ Israeli's dead, 3,000 Injured, 300 in Critical Condition, and 100 Israelis are being held hostage in Gaza.



It's being reported that nearly 500 Hamas Terrorists have been killed in Israeli's counter-offensive, Operation Swords of Iron.

UPDATE: Preliminary reports indicate at least four American citizens were killed in the attacks against Israel, a US official said as reported by The Associated Press.

Seven Americans are also reported to be missing. Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a TV news show, said that several Americans might be among the dead and hostages taken by the Hamas militants after the attack. The exact number is yet to be verified.

"We've seen reports about hostages. We're very actively trying to verify them. Any American anywhere who is being detained is going to be a priority," Blinken said in NBC News show.

STEVE'S TAKE: We know they won't prioritize Americans who are held hostage. They don't even prioritize Americans when they aren't. So, what would make this any different?

