PASS 🧂 THE SALT❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
134 views • 3 months ago

The masthead of GM No! states:


"As we are seeing with vaccines, we haven't yet realized the truth regarding the efficacy of genetically modified organisms.


Two words: TERMINATOR GENE 🧬💉


We cannot be sure as to their safety; they were adopted mainly on the say-so of the companies' publicists, and with the blessings of former President George Herbert Walker Bush [aka ICEPICK ⛏].


Equivalence isn't EQUAL.


My advice, until proven otherwise, is to just say NO!"


THE DAY HAS FINALLY ARRIVED ✅


Humanbydesign - SAVE THIS👇


Source: https://x.com/Humanbydesign3/status/1928470318718341592


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9vribb


The Lost Pillars of Enoch: https://files.catbox.moe/m17j5r.pdf


From PASS THE SALT MINISTRIES this past week:


“TRUST THE PROCESS” | 5-30-2025 May 30, 2025

MILL STONES FOR THE FDA | 5-29-2025 May 29, 2025

RHODES TO VICTORY | 5-28-2025 May 28, 2025

DEFUND THE DEVIL | 5-27-2025 May 27, 2025


Annual National Huddle!

What: ANNUAL NATIONAL HUDDLE

When: Friday, June 13 at 12:00PM through Sunday, June 15th at 12:00PM

Where: Sky Hi Ministry Center- 6591 Cristland Hill Rd Thornville, Ohio 43076

Who: A Gathering of the Saints and The Coach Dave Live Family Huddle.


https://coachdavelive.com/event/2025annualhuddle


5/31/2025 Uncle Sam, Aunt Bee or Pastor Matt @ 10:00 AM EST

Last Call Radio with Bj Edwards


https://rumble.com/v6u3vl1-5312025-uncle-sam-aunt-bee-or-pastor-matt.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


5/24/2025 Ohio, “The Heart Of It All”


https://rumble.com/v6tsft5-2242025-ohio-the-heart-of-it-all.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Keywords
saltpass the salt ministriesmulti pronged offensivemedical necessitypharmaceutical bait and switchlast call radio with bj edwards
