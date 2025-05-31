© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The masthead of GM No! states:
"As we are seeing with vaccines, we haven't yet realized the truth regarding the efficacy of genetically modified organisms.
Two words: TERMINATOR GENE 🧬💉
We cannot be sure as to their safety; they were adopted mainly on the say-so of the companies' publicists, and with the blessings of former President George Herbert Walker Bush [aka ICEPICK ⛏].
Equivalence isn't EQUAL.
My advice, until proven otherwise, is to just say NO!"
THE DAY HAS FINALLY ARRIVED ✅
Humanbydesign - SAVE THIS👇
Source: https://x.com/Humanbydesign3/status/1928470318718341592
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9vribb
The Lost Pillars of Enoch: https://files.catbox.moe/m17j5r.pdf
From PASS THE SALT MINISTRIES this past week:
“TRUST THE PROCESS” | 5-30-2025 May 30, 2025
MILL STONES FOR THE FDA | 5-29-2025 May 29, 2025
RHODES TO VICTORY | 5-28-2025 May 28, 2025
DEFUND THE DEVIL | 5-27-2025 May 27, 2025
Annual National Huddle!
What: ANNUAL NATIONAL HUDDLE
When: Friday, June 13 at 12:00PM through Sunday, June 15th at 12:00PM
Where: Sky Hi Ministry Center- 6591 Cristland Hill Rd Thornville, Ohio 43076
Who: A Gathering of the Saints and The Coach Dave Live Family Huddle.
https://coachdavelive.com/event/2025annualhuddle
5/31/2025 Uncle Sam, Aunt Bee or Pastor Matt @ 10:00 AM EST
Last Call Radio with Bj Edwards
https://rumble.com/v6u3vl1-5312025-uncle-sam-aunt-bee-or-pastor-matt.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
5/24/2025 Ohio, “The Heart Of It All”
https://rumble.com/v6tsft5-2242025-ohio-the-heart-of-it-all.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp