BrightLearn - Decentralization and Preparedness for the Future, an interview with Seth Holehouse

This podcast features a compelling discussion between Seth Holehouse, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner, exploring post-election America, the urgency of decentralization, and the critical need for survival preparedness, emphasizing self-sufficiency, community resilience and the looming potential for societal upheaval.
