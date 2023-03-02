© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.03.02 Since China's economic reform and opening-up, the Peking University Founder Group has always got firsthand knowledge of CCP's plans and money flows. Peking University has become a bridge between CCP officials and their enterprises. It is also a bridge between the CCP and the West for their "Hundred Talents Plan" & "Thousand Talents Plan", as well as for their intelligence platform - Confucius Institutes. The Founder Group is a money laundering vehicle that enters bankruptcy proceedings to cover up evidence.
改革开放中共的所有的钱在哪儿，共产党要去哪儿，要干啥，是北大先知。北京大学，成了一个官方和企业沟通的桥梁，然后又成了共产党与西方百人计划千人计划，做情报平台孔子学院的桥梁。北大方正它成了洗钱的工具，其进入破产程序是为了消灭证据。