Don't Get Sucked Into Their Narrative-Stick To What YOU Can Control

Intelligence agencies around the world let "Hamas' attack on Israel slip through the cracks" to promote fear and to allow governments worldwide advance totalitarianism and strip humans of their rights. Don't get sucked into the narrative, the emotional reporting, the hyperbole and the rhetoric. Now is the time to continue to grow your skills, your plans and your preps.