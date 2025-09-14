Mystery Wedding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I came across a three inch reel in a box of 'hand-me-down' stuff - a Cine Kodak standard 8 mm film - and I had it digitized in order to find out what it contained. It was a wedding, probably in USA in the 1950's, in a relaxed setting. Somebody in the world might recognize the couple but that is a long shot. It is put out there to give the 'wound up' images another life and to combine it with a less heard of song. Humble and simple.