Joe Untamed: Media Silence on Zarutska, Israel’s Resource War, Justice for Tina Peters | 9.8.25

In an age where truth is smothered by political agendas and mainstream silence, today’s episode tears through the deception with unrelenting clarity. We start by exposing the tragic murder of Iryna Zarutska, a devoted mother and immigrant, killed on Charlotte’s light rail. While corporate media buries her story, voices like Elon Musk and Rep. Randy Fine are sounding the alarm, calling out judges and prosecutors who allow dangerous criminals to walk free. We’ll unravel this injustice, confront the double standards, and pose the critical question: what if the victim and perpetrator were reversed?

Next, we sit down for an exclusive, in-depth interview with Dr. George Nasr, Associate Professor of Engineering at Notre-Dame University in Lebanon and former technical advisor to Canada’s National Research Council. A leading authority on hydrostrategy, Dr. Nasr reveals how control over water and energy—particularly Israel’s focus on the Hasbani River and offshore gas fields—is reshaping warfare and geopolitics. His expert analysis of Israel’s AI-driven military tactics and the 2024 Lebanon War offers a rare glimpse into the resource wars redefining the Middle East. This is a conversation you can’t afford to miss.

We wrap with a powerful call to action for every patriot who values justice. Tina Peters, a Gold Star Mom, courageous grandmother and election integrity advocate, languishes in prison for challenging a corrupt system. We’re launching a Fax Blast to Congress, demanding her freedom and exposing the chilling precedent her persecution sets. Blending urgent reporting, unparalleled expertise, and bold activism, this episode is an urgent Summons. Get ready—this is Joe Untamed.

