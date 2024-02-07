BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Feel Better by Committing to Eating ONLY Organic, Roundup in School Lunches, & Testing for Glyphosate
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
19 views • 02/07/2024

Video going over a wide range of topics related to glyphosate. Get a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" e-Guide and learn more by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup . To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

View the below for the links mentioned:

To be able to afford to eat all organic by earning extra $ with 1 or more part-time, home-based, big business systems, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 , look around: Linktr.ee/FreedomFrom9to5, and fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

Learn how to have a strong immune system by learning all about Vitamin D by clicking-on:

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

Have MORE energy, feel less anxious & more calm, have better sleep, and so much more by learning about magnesium by clicking-on:

https://Linktr.ee/MagnesiumforDummies

To see how much glyphosate is in you, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/TestForRoundup

To optimize your brain & mental health by testing your Omega-3 Index levels (you want to be between 8 and 12%), click-on my OmegaQuant affiliate link to save 5% at:

https://tinyurl.com/KnowYourLabNumbers.  Or apply code: BETTERBRAIN101 when checking-out at: OmegaQuant.com

To share this channel with others, use: tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

For media inquiries, partnership requests, or for advertising, contact Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng:

Voice: 1+786.441.2727

Text: 305.297.9360 (but rarely turn on)

[email protected]



Keywords
vitamin dtest for rounduptest for glyphosateroundup in school lunchesmagnesium causing depression
