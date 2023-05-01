Breaking the silence! The award-winning documentary, Spellers is a must-see, with Maija Haha| Ep. 15

What if everything we thought we knew about non-speakers with autism was wrong? Maija Hahn is a Certified Speech Language Pathologist and a founder of R.E.A.C.T Inc, Research & Education for Autistic Children's Treatment. Join us as we break down the communication barriers and discuss the impact of the information shared in the documentary, Spellers.Spellers film trailer: SPELLERS | Official Trailer - YouTube

WTP USA's Co-Founder Brian Festa on Autism: It's Time to Reject the Cult of Neurodiversity - We The Patriots USA, Inc

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

