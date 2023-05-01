BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Breaking the silence! The award-winning documentary, Spellers is a must-see, with Maija Haha| Ep. 15
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
105 views • 05/01/2023

What if everything we thought we knew about non-speakers with autism was wrong? Maija Hahn is a Certified Speech Language Pathologist and a founder of R.E.A.C.T Inc, Research & Education for Autistic Children's Treatment. Join us as we break down the communication barriers and discuss the impact of the information shared in the documentary, Spellers.Spellers film trailer: SPELLERS | Official Trailer - YouTube

WTP USA's Co-Founder Brian Festa on Autism: It's Time to Reject the Cult of Neurodiversity - We The Patriots USA, Inc

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan

Find more from Maija:

Website: Health Freedom UnMuzzled

Twitter: Health Freedom UnMuzzled (@maija_hahn) / Twitter

Telegram: https://t.me/HealthFreedomUnmuzzled

R.E.A.C.T.: R.E.A.C.T. (reactforhope.org)Show more


UPDATE HERE ON SUNDAY**********************

Join us for our inaugural national conference this year at the Boise Centre (East Building) in Boise, ID, Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3, 2023! This will be a two-day conference with a full lineup of excellent speakers each day from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., vendor booths, and a free screening of Steve Deace's movie "Nefarious" on Friday evening. Separately ticketed events include a book signing luncheon on Friday afternoon and a VIP fundraiser dinner on Saturday evening. Visit www.wethepatriotsusa.org for speaker and ticket information.


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition; Health Status Should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


