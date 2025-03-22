HUGE: RETAIL APOCALYPSE! - Over 20,000 Businesses Collapse! - Major Brands Close As Inflation Climbs

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the historic retail apocalypse taking place right now as over 20,000 businesses go under and major, beloved brands either close all locations or at least a large percentage of them.





From Joann Fabrics closing all remaining locations to Hooters going bankrupt. From Dollar General cutting a massive number of locations to McDonald's implementing AI while raising the price of the Big Mac dramatically.





It's obvious that with the usually cheap brands becoming unaffordable due to inflation at the same time as monopolies getting bigger that we are in a historic crisis that can lead to a digital system of governance and corporations. Technocracy.





Similarly, countless banks are closing their doors as well including many TD Bank locations in the United States.





This signifies the importance of getting prepared financially so you aren't dependent on the system later.





They will take your money from you as bail in retimes are implemented. They will ration things to you including food and the grid.





It's your responsibility to step out of the line of fire.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025