BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Heal Joints Naturally with Regenerative Joint Therapy – Cellular Repair Treatment
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
113 views • 9 months ago

Did you know it is possible to regenerate cartilage tissue and joints? Wouldn’t it be beneficial to repair your own joints instead of invasive surgical replacements, that in most cases require significant down time and recovery periods?

Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses the new Regenerative Joint Therapy – Cell Repair Treatment now offered at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center. We use a restorative protocol that can be administered by injection into the damaged area or intravenously. Avoid surgery and repair your joints naturally with Regenerative Joint Therapy! The Hotze Health & Wellness Center has been practicing natural approaches to health for over 35 years. Consultations are always complimentary. Why not check in with experts in the field of assistance with natural solutions for a second opinion?

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthjoint paindr steven hotzewellness revolutionjoint repairregenerative joint therapy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy