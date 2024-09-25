BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Two Witnesses Stand With True Americans - 12 Songs
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
40 views • 7 months ago

00:00 They've Been
02:25 Democrat party communists are Hostile
04:14 Reinstate Trump
06:57 Leave This Place
09:26 We Refuse to comply
11:59 Justice is Coming to Town
14:01 Were it Not for My Two Witnesses
15:53 We Stand with Wisdom
17:53 The Spirit of True Freedom
20:46 California grown
23:19 Apocalyptic Love
26:06 This Time Mercy Shines on Through  

All Songs made with Suno A.I.
For more details, see Our September 21, 2024 Blog

Mirrored on X/Twitter 

Keywords
trumpfreedomtestimonymusicapocalypserevelationalbumchapter 11the two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnesses
