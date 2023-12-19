SHaDoWCa7 sings Country Roads (John Denver)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on September 24, 2020 along with her original description:

"Fulfilling another request from my viewers, here is my cover of "Country Roads" by John Denver. I truly enjoyed singing this song! I am just a country-bumpkin hillbilly at heart! *hehe* ♥"

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Country Roads

Country road, take me home to the place I belong,

West Virginia, mountain mamma, take me home country road!

Almost heaven, West Virginia,

Blue Ridge Mountain, Shanandoa River,

Life is old there, older than the trees,

Younger than the mountains, blowing like a breeze,

Country road, take me home to the place I belong,

West Virginia, mountain mamma, take me home country road!

All my memories gather round her,

Miner's lady, stranger to blue water,

Dark and dusty painted on the sky,

Misty taste of moonshine, teardrop in my eye,

Country road, take me home to the place I belong,

West Virginia, mountain mamma, take me home country road!

Country road, take me home to the place I belong,

West Virginia, mountain mamma, take me home country road!

I hear her voice in the morning hour calling me,

The radio reminds me of my home far away,

Driving down the road I get a feeling,

That I should have been home yesterday, yesterday!

Country road, take me home to the place I belong,

West Virginia, mountain mamma, take me home country road!

Country road, take me home to the place I belong,

West Virginia, mountain mamma, take me home country road!

Take me home, country road!

Take me home, country road!

