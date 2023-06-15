© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Breaking #News #CyberAttack- The leader of Killnet, hiding under the nickname Killmilk, confirmed to Lente.ru that preparations for the attack are already underway. It is expected to start within the next 48 hours.
The representative of Revil, in turn, stated that “the world has gone crazy”, and the reason for this, in his opinion, was money. He also stated that it is the European banking system that governs the EU.
“No money, no problem. Revil is sufficiently familiar with the European financial infrastructure, ”the representative of the group threatened.
The spelling and punctuation of the authors of the video is saved
The Anonymous Sudan member also noted that European financial institutions will witness “the worst cyberattack in recent world history.” He urged them to be ready for the coming strike, and also stated that when it comes, “it will be too late to fix anything.” #Breaking #News #CyberAttack
#Banks #Europe #Anonymous #Killsec #Killnet
Hackers promise to destroy the European banking system in the next 48 hours. They announce the worst cyberattack in history
48-Hour Warning: Hacker Coalition Threatens Europe’s Economic Collaps
