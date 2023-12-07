Drink Along w #beerandgear 95: Firestone Walker Cinnamon Dolce Nitro Stout 4.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 6% for the ABV, 50 for the IBUs and the SRM/EBC is listed as 75. She is a nice and interesting brew. Well crafted and balanced they put some work into this winter warmer/ holiday season fest brew. I did find her to be more interesting in the 50 degree range but that's just me.
Thanks for coming by and knocking one back w us.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
