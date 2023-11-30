Living Exponentially: Attorneys Brian McKeen & Todd Schroeder - The St. Clair County Sheriff Lawsuit

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Eileen speaks with Attorneys Brian McKeen & Todd Schroeder about the lawsuit against the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department involving a female inmate who fell from her bunk in her cell injuring herself and did not receive any assistance for days.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/