THE DIARY OF A WRITER [THE YIDDISHER] 🎙 F. M. DOSTOIEVSKY

"Imagine, them telling us we're inefficient, then inefficiently running a system which should be paying for itself...and then having the chutzpah to charge interest" - VfB





Dostoievsky:

"im not racist"

"I have jewish friends"

"not all jews"

"Im Christian, its cool if we let jews have power in Russia in 1873"

...and many more classical favorites!





Pre-quel to the Holodomor.





-reupload





Support:

https://entropystream.live/app/FLOOD





Crypto:

Bitcoin - bc1qcd4keeerclf8llp4w5quatjzrytdaawt0pamrh

Etherium - 0x05dEE030ebd5f1DBC0a984Db6c619627f1908a19

LTC - ltc1qyk5v9keqaa74rj9trtfya4qpmdplp73u7usk45

Monero - 44FLpvACZrERghCEbHJrXRAGJu8vsKtSwRFwQcykSH7qEkkY6pkMatebCtKEyNwTkE1pDZoZkSB2ZZAwzXXCHqCRKn5tetm

Doge - DAXp9DBMCjZsSNjqicmQJZpEW6y5tQArWX

XRP - rsTbUp9xeN7KCyLVjkcZtMPSzW5jozopyk

BSV - 12HRQkBBjJSHa7S8yPfUV2Et5VzVMT5EG3





Find me on:

SPEAKFREERADIO.COM - 8AM-11AM EST

Twitter/X - twitter.com/OMGitsFlood

flood.social -

https://flood.social/FLOOD





Gab: - gab.com/OMGitsFLOOD

Telegram - t.me/FLOODnSHEEEIIT

Poast - poa.st/@OMGitsFlood

GoyimTV - goyimtv.com/channel/3040486920/FLOOD

Odysee - odysee.com/@FLOOD

DLive - dlive.tv/OMGitsFlood

ALTCAST - altcast.tv/@FLOOD

Poast.tv -

https://poast.tv/c/flood_channel/videos





Telegram Channel - t.me/FLOODnSHEEEIIT

NNZ - gab.com/groups/72439

Entropy - entropystream.live/app/FLOOD





Source: https://odysee.com/@FLOOD:3/the-JQ---Dostoyevski:8?r=CGbXsQueYvx2nBqpHr6LvEWSmjfaVrDN