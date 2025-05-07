Ramzan Kadyrov thanks the Russian President for peace, stability & unity - Chechnya will fulfill any order from Vladimir Putin, pledging loyalty to Russia, the people, and the mission.

“If it weren’t for one strong-willed decision, they would’ve destroyed not just the Chechen Republic — but all of Russia.”

In a powerful video marking the 25th anniversary of Putin’s election, Ramzan Kadyrov thanks the Russian President for peace, stability, and unity. He vows that Chechnya will fulfill any order from Vladimir Putin, pledging loyalty to Russia, the people, and the mission.

“Putin — Russia — Victory! Allahu Akbar! Akhmat SILA!”