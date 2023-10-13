WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH 🏮 October, 9th 2023 ⚠️ Urgent Expert Hearing on Reports ⚠️ of DNA Contamination in mRNA “Vaccines”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH 🏮 October, 9th 2023
of DNA Contamination in mRNA “Vaccines”
Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi:
„Fellow citizens and physicians of the world:
Turn away from the perpetrators of this
monstrous crime against Humanity.
Do this, to save yourself; — your descendants...
Do this, to rescue the name of your family!
Or go down in history, as one of the greatest criminals of all time."
Kevin McKernan, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Assoc Prof. Byram Bridle, Dr. Peter McCullough, Prof. Dr. Brigitte König, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude, Atty. Katie Ashby-Koppens