© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Files Formal Appeal In Fani Willis Disqualification Case. Former President Donald Trump appealed the decision to have Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis remain as the prosecutor in his Georgia election interference case, filing the brief along with eight of his co-defendants Friday.
READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbus...