Rabbi Schneider Testimony Jewish Man Meets Jesus After A POWERFUL Encounter Eric Metaxas on TBN
High Hopes
High Hopes
77 views • 11/26/2023

Eric Metaxas on TBN


Feb 24, 2023


Rabbi K.A. Schneider joins Eric Metaxas to share his testimony coming to faith in Jesus. He opens up about a powerful dream encounter with God that led him into a relationship with Jesus. He also speaks about his new book, "Messianic Prophecy Revealed." Don’t miss Rabbi Schneider’s stirring testimony!


#testimony #god #christianity #rabbischneider #rabbi #jewish


0:00 Intro

0:42 Testimony

8:40 Encounter with God

10:15 Probated to Psychiatric Hospital

22:30 Speaking with God

28:05 Walking with God

32:50 New Book: Messianic Prophecy Revealed

43:22 Christians Returning to Jewish Roots

48:50 Jesus The Only Way to God


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tT8EEAZbsUE&t=6s

jesustestimonyjewishfaithpowerfullocked uperic metaxasrabbi schneidermessianic prophecy revealeddream encounter
