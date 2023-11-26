Rabbi Schneider Testimony Jewish Man Meets Jesus After A POWERFUL Encounter Eric Metaxas on TBN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eric Metaxas on TBN
Feb 24, 2023
Rabbi K.A. Schneider joins Eric Metaxas to share his testimony coming to faith in Jesus. He opens up about a powerful dream encounter with God that led him into a relationship with Jesus. He also speaks about his new book, "Messianic Prophecy Revealed." Don’t miss Rabbi Schneider’s stirring testimony!
0:00 Intro
0:42 Testimony
8:40 Encounter with God
10:15 Probated to Psychiatric Hospital
22:30 Speaking with God
28:05 Walking with God
32:50 New Book: Messianic Prophecy Revealed
43:22 Christians Returning to Jewish Roots
48:50 Jesus The Only Way to God
