7/13/2023 -- Earthquake spread going to Japan -- West Coast USA California -- STARLINK EMF LEAKS!

This update covers a broad swath of the activity world wide, West Pacific, Europe, Asia, Hawaii, and the lower 48 states of the US.





Also, this update covers the fires in Canada, and what I think the causes of the fires really are.... as well as the news on the EMF (electromagnetic radiation) leakage from starlink satellites.

This update goes all over the place





things are moving, that is fairly obvious.





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





