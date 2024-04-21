GAZA - The Aftermath of an Israeli Airstrike Targeting the Tents of Displaced People in 'RAFAH' near the Egyptian Border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A video captures the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike targeting the tents of displaced people in Rafah near the Egyptian border. According to an Al Jazeera correspondent, the targeted area received a notification only minutes before the attack, urging for an immediate evacuation. Live updates: https://www.middleeasteye.net/live/israels-war-gaza-live-israel-pounds-rafah-overnight-strikes