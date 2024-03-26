UNCUT. "TRUNEWS" Francis Scott Key Bridge.Russias Revenge? . 03/26/24 RICK WILES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Baltimore’s famous Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday morning. The collapse occurred immediately after a support column was struck by a cargo vessel. An unknown number of people, including auto passengers and construction workers on the bridge, were thrown into the frigid river water. The 948-foot Dali, a cargo ship from Singapore, hit the bridge at approximately 1:20 AM Tuesday.