Things got real at the RFK Jr. hearing.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Roger Marshall silenced the room as he revealed the shocking number of shots kids are expected to take by age 18.
“On day number one, they get their first jab, a hepatitis vaccine. By the time they’re 18 months, they’ve had 18 jabs. By the time they get to be able to vote, they have 76 jabs.”
Let that sink in: 76 jabs by 18 — and you’re not even allowed to question any of them.