Martus for Truth: Who You Gonna Trust?

In Psalm 146 it is written, “Put not your trust in princes, in a son of man, in whom there is no salvation”. Who, therefore, are you going to trust? Someone pushing an agenda, or someone who IS the way and the truth and the life? There is only one right answer.
