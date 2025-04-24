Liquidated Central Asians were preparing a terrorist attack in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia

FSB footage of liquidated Central Asians who were preparing a terrorist attack in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

On instructions from Kiev, they were supposed to attack one of the petrochemical industry enterprises using FPV drones. The security forces seized two UAVs with foreign-made explosive warheads, a Kalashnikov assault rifle, and a Makarov pistol.

Correspondence with the curator was found in the criminals' phones. During their arrest, they resisted and were neutralized by return fire.