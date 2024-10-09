Macron visited Ukranian troops trained by French Legion

As seen in these videos, Ukranians are "thrilled" to be trained and sent back to meatgrinder.

Macron wanted to know if they volunteered or were mobilized. It turned out all were caught by the TCK.

Ukrainians told Macron how they got into the army:

-Are you mobilized or a volunteer?





-Mobilized.

-And you?

-Mobilized.

-And you?

-Also mobilized.

The U.S. CIA is facing a wave of accusations of sexual harassment, indicating a serious ethical issue within the agency, reports CNN.

Two cases have already resulted in criminal convictions. One of them ended with a former CIA employee being sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual offenses.

Rwanda is battling its first-ever outbreak of Marburg virus disease, a deadly illness related to Ebola. The disease does not have any approved vaccines or treatments. As of October 6, the outbreak had infected 56 people and killed 12 of them, according to Rwanda's Ministry of Health. With support from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and other partners, the Rwandan government is implementing rigorous testing, contact tracing and quarantine measures to contain the outbreak.

