BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 8.7.2023 Everything is set up for the WORLD to SEE! Worldwide military exercise Prepare and PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
234 views • 08/08/2023

LT of And We Know


August 7, 2023


President Trump retruthed the amazing revelation to the public about how they collected all the evidence of the stolen election and are ready for the takedown of the cabal. The MSM is fully exposed, the evil ones plans to scare the masses into war is fading, the comms are heavy towards full exposure of the snakes, we are learning more about the crimes against humanity and so much more.


Get BETTER HEALTH with Field of Greens

Go to www.fieldofgreens.com and use promo code LT for 15% off a one-time purchase and 10% off a subscription.

—————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


We haven’t forgotten…… https://t.me/c/1716023008/195808


Dr. Jan Halper Hayes, who claims to be part of a “DoD Task Force” goes off script and tells some absolutely INCREDIBLE TRUTHS.

https://twitter.com/TPV_John/status/1687539332112908291?s=20


Must Watch - NWO Digital ID and how it will control EVERY aspect of your life! https://t.me/c/1716023008/195810


LGBTQ at WEF https://t.me/RatchetTruth/67680


Preacher exposing Barak

https://twitter.com/i/status/1687846509709254657


Parent’s fighting back! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/43028


A post-operation transsexual Canadian has requested that the socialised healthcare system provide an assisted suicide lethal injection i https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/43029


Shocking video shows South African MP and leader of the extreme-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/43099


Gina's spoke with Treasured Lives, a trafficking organization https://www.treasuredlives.org/


Into the Light movie https://www.intothelight.movie/

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35j4tk-8.7.23-everything-is-set-up-for-the-world-to-see-worldwide-military-exercis.html

Keywords
trumpnewspresidentdeep statechristianwarcabalmainstream mediamsmevidencecrimes against humanitytakedowncommsprepareltstolen electionand we knowexposing evilparywordwide military exercise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy