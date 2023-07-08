And We Know 8.7.2023 Everything is set up for the WORLD to SEE! Worldwide military exercise Prepare and PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
August 7, 2023
President Trump retruthed the amazing revelation to the public about how they collected all the evidence of the stolen election and are ready for the takedown of the cabal. The MSM is fully exposed, the evil ones plans to scare the masses into war is fading, the comms are heavy towards full exposure of the snakes, we are learning more about the crimes against humanity and so much more.
Get BETTER HEALTH with Field of Greens
Go to www.fieldofgreens.com and use promo code LT for 15% off a one-time purchase and 10% off a subscription.
—————
Protect your investments with And We Know
http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros
—————————————————
Remnant Revolution Tourt
https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/
We haven’t forgotten…… https://t.me/c/1716023008/195808
Dr. Jan Halper Hayes, who claims to be part of a “DoD Task Force” goes off script and tells some absolutely INCREDIBLE TRUTHS.
https://twitter.com/TPV_John/status/1687539332112908291?s=20
Must Watch - NWO Digital ID and how it will control EVERY aspect of your life! https://t.me/c/1716023008/195810
LGBTQ at WEF https://t.me/RatchetTruth/67680
Preacher exposing Barak
https://twitter.com/i/status/1687846509709254657
Parent’s fighting back! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/43028
A post-operation transsexual Canadian has requested that the socialised healthcare system provide an assisted suicide lethal injection i https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/43029
Shocking video shows South African MP and leader of the extreme-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/43099
Gina's spoke with Treasured Lives, a trafficking organization https://www.treasuredlives.org/
Into the Light movie https://www.intothelight.movie/
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
----------The Patriot Light Socials----------
📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb
🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35j4tk-8.7.23-everything-is-set-up-for-the-world-to-see-worldwide-military-exercis.html