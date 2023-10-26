TV Anchor Breaks Down Reporting Death Of Colleague’s ,Journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh’s, Family In Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a airstrike, the Israeli entity targeted the home where
Palestinian journalist and Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh's family
were taking refuge. Wael was on air moments before reporting the same IOF
airstrike which led to the killing of his wife, son, and daughter.
Wael has been continuously in the field in Gaza, reporting
the continuous massacres of the occupation against the homeland for days: the
destruction, the children, the crimes, the resistance.
Today, as he bids farewell to his family, victims of yet
another massacre, Wael stands tall like the homeland. In great pain, refusing
not even for a second to break.
Cradling his son he says tearfully: "Are they taking revenge on us by taking our children?," and then calmly continues :"We belong to God and to Him we shall return."
One of his sons was found alive. Holding him, he says firmly: "This is the will of God, and we must bear it and nothing else. Let the 'israeli' occupation army be defeated and nothing else. The tears you saw are the tears of humanity. Not the tears of collapse, fear and cowardice. Let the 'israeli' occupation army be defeated!" Wael returned to the air to continue to speak the truth, to document the unforgiveable crimes of the occupation