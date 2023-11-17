Flee worldly negative attitudes & follow Christ

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, March 4, 2023.



We must flee worldly negative attitudes and follow the positiveness and light of Christ.



Paul testifies of the end-time worldly negative attitudes that would prevail in the hearts and minds of men prior to Christ’s return in 2 Timothy 3:1-5. Rather than being conformed to the ways of this world as mentioned in Romans 12:2, we are to be transformed by the renewing of our minds and to have the positive mind of Christ in Philippians 2:5 and be a light to those around us, as Christ is our Light.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].