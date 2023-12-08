‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And Diseases Are Spreading At These Schools' (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIrrored from YouTube channel at:-
https://youtu.be/PDiGsube09o?si=1DTHC2Ixwe3aBcQB
8 Dec 2023
Bisan Owda, a video journalist in Gaza, takes us inside the UN schools that now act as shelters for over 1 million displaced Palestinians. The schools are severely overcrowded and lack proper sanitation — as many as 160 people are forced to share a single toilet. Some shelters have seen outbreaks of cholera and hepatitis.
But even these shelters are not safe — Israel is now demanding that the Palestinians sheltering in Khan Younis flee farther south to Rafah.
