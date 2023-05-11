Sheep in Wolfs clothing? or did Tuck really change?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
we must remember ,in this truth movement there will be a whole lot of people
that don't want what we know revealed, so of course there's going to be infiltrators,,
that are placed in our midst, more than likely to target us for project POGO & ZYPHR , { FIND OUT WHAT THAT IS} so we must not start just blindly following or supporting people , because what they're saying sounds good.. In our world actions speaks louder than words..