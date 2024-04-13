5 questions for SUNday worshippers

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, February 24, 2024.





According to the synod or council of Laodicea, canon 29 established in 364, Christians must not judaize by resting on the Sabbath, but must work on that day, […] But if any shall be found to be judaizers, let them be anathema from Christ.

Source: https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3806.htm





Question: Which is the Sabbath day?

Answer: Saturday is the Sabbath day.

Question: Why do we observe Sunday instead of Saturday?

Answer: We observe Sunday instead of Saturday because the Catholic Church in the Council of Laodicea, TRANSFERRED the solemnity from Saturday to Sunday." — Peter Geiermann, C.S.S.R., The Convert’s Catechism of Catholic Doctrine, p. 50, 3rd edition, 1957





“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





“The Bible says, Remember that thou keep holy the Sabbath day. The Catholic church says, No! By my divine power I ABOLISH the Sabbath day, and command you to keep the first day of the week. And lo, the entire civilized world bows down in reverent obedience to the command of the holy Catholic church!” — Father Enright, C.S.S.R. of the Redemptoral College, Kansas City, History of the Sabbath, p. 802





“The authority of the church could therefore NOT be bound to the authority of the Scriptures, because the Church had changed the Sabbath into Sunday, not by command of Christ, but by its own authority.” Canon and Tradition, p. 263





"Sunday is a Catholic institution and its claim to observance can be defended only on Catholic principles .... From beginning to end of Scripture there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week to the first." — Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.Show us please, IN the Bible where God commands us to remember to keep SUNday holy, as He does with His 7th day Sabbath?





Show us please, IN the Bible, where God hallows, bless and sanctifies SUNday, as He does with His 7th day Sabbath?





Show us please, IN the Bible, where Christ says that He is Lord of the SUNday, in the same way that He is Lord of the Sabbath?





Show us please, IN the Bible, where God commands a change from the Sabbath to SUNday, as a result of Christ's resurrection?





Show us please, IN the Bible, where it is written that from one SUNday to another shall all flesh come to worship Me, as God does with His 7th day Sabbath?





