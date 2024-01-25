John Wick and the Promo for "Lost" - Pt3: Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?

In this 3rd installment, we look at four scenes linking death with the game of chess, one from a promotional video for season 6 of the popular series, Lost, and three from the John Wick franchise. We talk about the connection between chess and death, how it's pretty obvious from the chess pieces being warriors that the game is an allegory about 2 kingdoms in a war for survival. Did you know that, checkmate, means, "Your king is dead"?
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessDeathMedia_3.mp4
Find series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.