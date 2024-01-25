John Wick and the Promo for "Lost" - Pt3: Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?

In this 3rd installment, we look at four scenes linking death with the game of chess, one from a promotional video for season 6 of the popular series, Lost, and three from the John Wick franchise. We talk about the connection between chess and death, how it's pretty obvious from the chess pieces being warriors that the game is an allegory about 2 kingdoms in a war for survival. Did you know that, checkmate, means, "Your king is dead"?





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessDeathMedia_3.mp4





Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com