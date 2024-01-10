Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Militia vs Standing Army: The Founders' View
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
335 Subscribers
32 views
Published 2 months ago

To a vast majority of the founding generation, standing armies were extremely dangerous, “the bane of liberty.” The best way to prevent them? Render them unnecessary.


Path to Liberty: January 10, 2024

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianmilitiafounders10th amendmentdecentralizestanding armies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket