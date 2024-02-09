BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Georgia DA Exposed: $700k of Your Money Used to Bankroll DA's Swanky Getaways
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
55 views • 02/09/2024

Georgia DA Exposed: $700k of Your Money Used to Bankroll DA's Swanky Getaways

Next News Network: In this explosive special report, Gary Franchi takes a no-nonsense look at the corruption allegations swirling around Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, as brought to light by Marjorie Taylor Greene. 

With a second ethics complaint filed against Willis for her handling of the case against former President Donald Trump, questions of transparency, legality, and integrity come to the forefront. 

Dive deep with us as we uncover the facts, challenge the narrative, and demand accountability in a story that hits at the heart of American justice. Why does this matter to every American? Stay tuned for a dramatic conclusion that underscores the importance of upholding the principles upon which our republic stands. Don't miss Gary's final thought on why this case reflects broader challenges facing our nation's legal and ethical standards.

Keywords
fani willisgeorgia da exposedethics complaints
