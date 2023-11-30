The Transgender Pope of Rome

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Whore of Revelation 17 { The Catholic Church } is Performing as She is The Great Exhibitionist ~ The most common example of exhibitionistic disorder is exposing oneself in a public setting to one or more victims. This might occur near the unsuspecting person(s), or from a distance. Someone with exhibitionistic disorder may flash their genitals from a variety of places, including: From a window ~ Just LIKE the Pope Does From His Worldview Window, WOW, What a PROFOUND Definition.
God Bless brothers and sisters, Walk Circumspectly !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio